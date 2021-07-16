VMRDA extends deadline for receipt of suggestions

Visakhapatnam: Following a number of requests, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has extended the deadline for the receipt of suggestions and objections on master plan-2041 till July 31.Visakhapatnam,Visakhapatnam News,Visakhapatnam Latest News,Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh News

The deadline for receiving objections and suggestions was earlier scheduled on July 15. Now, it has been extended to 15 more days.

Speaking on the occasion, VMRDA commissioner P Koteswara Rao said about 1,553 suggestions and objections have been received so far through the Google website, e-mail and the drop box kept in various offices for the purpose. He mentioned that all of them will be taken up for further action. He appealed people to give their suggestions and help in the preparation for the VMRDA master plan-2041, which is planned for future generations. The draft master plan is available for public viewing on the VMRDA website, VMRDA, GVMC, Vizianagaram district, Visakhapatnam and MRO and MPDO offices in the respective mandals. Interested persons and association representatives can visit the places where the draft master plan is kept and send their suggestions, and objections to the VMRDA website: www.vmrda.gov.in and e-mail: vmrdamp2041@gmail.com or by post or by dialling 9866076938.