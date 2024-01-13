VPA extends generous support to CEMS

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority is sponsoring an amount of Rs 64.38 lakhs to the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) for providing skill training in logistic sector and capital goods to the unemployed youth of Visakhapatnam.

The contribution was made on the occasion of the ‘National Youth Day’ and aimed at uplifting the youths of Visakhapatnam. VPA chairperson M Angamuthu handed over a cheque worth Rs.64.38 lakh to the officials of CEMS on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the chairperson said the avenue will help the youth equip themselves with required skills and become industry-ready.

The sponsorship will be utilised by CEMS for providing training in a variety of courses like courier supervisor operations, warehouse executive, warehouse picker, inventory controller, CNC operator- vertical machining centre and assistant electrician. The duration of the above courses will continue for three months and the training will be provided free of cost.

Eligible and interested candidates are directed to apply and make the best use of opportunity provided to them.