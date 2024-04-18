Live
- Visakhapatnam: ‘YSRCP is certain to continue in power’
- Ranveer Singh Wows Guests with Spectacular Dance at Aishwarya Shankar's Nuptials
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Tests New 'Private Mention' Feature for Status Updates
- Grandeur marks Rama Navami at Ramatheertham temple
- YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins at Thetali
- Mega Star Chiranjeevi felicitates Maharshi Raghava's milestone 100th Blood Donation at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank
- VSAT 2024 results released
- National Exercise Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Nara Lokesh's nomination to be filed by NDA leaders today
- Google Dismisses 28 Employees for Protesting Contract with Israel called Project Nimbus
Just In
VSAT 2024 results released
Highlights
Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test results of B Tech, B Pharm, and B Sc Agri Science courses of Vignan’s University were released on Wednesday by the Vice-Chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan.
Guntur : Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test results of B Tech, B Pharm, and B Sc Agri Science courses of Vignan’s University were released on Wednesday by the Vice-Chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that as many as 40,000 students from AP, Telangana and North India appeared for the exam. The admission counselling based on VSAT is scheduled to be held from April 24th to 30th, 2024 on the varsity premises at Vadlamudi of Guntur district. Dean-Admissions Dr KV Krishna Kishore disclosed that Maddineni Bala Murthi secured 1st rank in VSAT. He added that rank cards can be downloaded from the website https://www.vignan.ac.in/vsatresult/.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS