VSAT 2024 results released

Vignan’s University Vice-Chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan, Dean-Admissions Dr KV Krishna Kishore, In-charge registrar Dr PMV Rao releasing VSAT-2024 results at Vignan’s University on Wednesday

Guntur : Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test results of B Tech, B Pharm, and B Sc Agri Science courses of Vignan’s University were released on Wednesday by the Vice-Chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as many as 40,000 students from AP, Telangana and North India appeared for the exam. The admission counselling based on VSAT is scheduled to be held from April 24th to 30th, 2024 on the varsity premises at Vadlamudi of Guntur district. Dean-Admissions Dr KV Krishna Kishore disclosed that Maddineni Bala Murthi secured 1st rank in VSAT. He added that rank cards can be downloaded from the website https://www.vignan.ac.in/vsatresult/.

