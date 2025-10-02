VZEZ hosts an outreach programme on India-UK CETA

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Aarien Uday Areti emphasised that Indian exporters need to work on improving quality standards, especially, in the agriculture and food processing sectors as they are subject to stricter quality checks and stressed that India and UK stand to significantly benefit from India-UK CETA.

At the outreach programme on India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) organised by Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) in Visakhapatnam, a presentation on ‘India-UK CETA: opportunities for Indian exporters’ was given.

Zonal Development Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone Srinivas Muppaala highlighted the key provisions of Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) such as duty free access of goods, rules of origin, public procurement, market access for services and double contribution convention.