Waltair Division breaks all its previous november loading records

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division sets another record with highest ever loading in any November month in its history.

Breaking all its previous November records, the division registered 16.25 percent higher than November, 2022 in loading an all time record of 6.51 million tonnes.

Last year, the division loaded 5.60 MT. The loading also beats by 7 percent the best ever November month loading record of 6.08 MT in November, 2020 during Covid-19 pandemic when limited mail express/passenger were run.

In addition, the division achieved the best ever iron ore loading from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to the tune of 2.04 MT last month, while the previous best was 1.86 MT in November, 2020.

Further, for the first time, Waltair Division has crossed the 1,700 rake loading barrier for any November month. Last month, the division loaded 1791 rakes which is 14.5 percent higher compared to the 1,564 rakes loaded in previous year. The record beats the previous best of 1,668 rakes loaded in November, 2020.

The Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line loading in November increased from 350 rakes in November, 2022 to 484 rakes in November 2023, recording a jump of 38 percent in loading of rakes.