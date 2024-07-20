With weather being merciful, devotees trek, chanting 'Govinda', 'Govinda'

Visakhapatnam: Scores of people commenced the 32-km-long trek in Visakhapatnam as part of 'Giri Pradakshina' on Saturday.

With the weather being merciful, devotees began their Giri Pradakshina with ease.

With the district witnessing heavy rains for the past two days, many were reluctant to embark on the trek on Saturday.

The annual festival is organised by Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, one of the ancient temples in Andhra Pradesh.

As the rains receded on Saturday, several devotees from various parts of the district and neighbouring districts started their trek.

Lord Narasimha's 'Pushparatham' (flower chariot) began from Tholipavancha downhill amidst various cultural activities.

Thousands of devotees started the circumambulation of Giri by breaking coconuts at Tholipavancha.

Although there were light showers in some areas, there was no hindrance to the walk.

Officials are expecting more devotees in the evening as the weather is favourable.

Chanting 'Govinda', 'Govinda', devotees took part in 'pradakshina'.

The district administration, GVMC, endowments, police, medical and health departments made all arrangements for the convenience of the devotees.

Representatives from several voluntary organisations served refreshments to the devotees along the way.

GVMC provided drinking water and temporary toilets in many areas.

Special medical camps were set up and medical and health department staff distributed the required medicines to the devotees.

RTC is operating special buses to reach Simhachalam junction.

The police department deployed teams for supervision and to avoid any untoward incident.

The officials are monitoring the movement of devotees from the command control room.



















