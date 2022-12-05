Woman's dead body found a drum in Visakhapatnam, police suspect murder

The shocking murder incident took place in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh state where a woman's dead body was found in a locked drum in a locked house.



Going into the details, a family living in a house on a hill in Madhurawada colony used to sleep. They have been missing for some time. In that area, there are many people who work as labourers. It is said that the tenant's wife is pregnant and is not staying properly in the house. The house has been locked for almost a year.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, the locals informed the owner of the house about the foul smell coming from the area. He came and broke the lock and forced his way into the house. He moved the plastic drum there. As a bad smell came from it, he took it out a little more and found the dead body of a woman there and panicked. He immediately informed the police. Visakha North ACP Srinivasa Rao reached the spot and inspected it.

Looking at the condition of the body, the police believe that the woman was murdered and cut into pieces a year and a half ago. It is suspected that the husband killed the woman. Based on the complaint filed by the owner of the house, the police registered a case and started investigation.