Women lead campaign for YSRCP, TDP candidates in Ongole

Ongole : Women from the YSR Congress Party and TDP are conducting a great campaign in support of their favourite candidates.

Balineni Sachidevi, wife of the YSRCP candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, and Damacharla Naga Satyalatha, wife of TDP candidate Damacharla Janardhana Rao, are leading the campaigns and going door-to-door seeking votes.

Sachidevi started the programme ‘Mahilalato Mamekam - Strisakthito Sachidevi’ and conducting a door-to-door campaign in Ongole town. She explains welfare programmes launched by the YSRCP and asks the people to remember the benefits they received under the present government.

She is also informing them that it is Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who took several initiatives to save the infected patients during the corona pandemic. She told them that Srinivasa Reddy risked his political future for the people of Ongole, and it was due to his determination, that the town got two new townships, the Jagananna Colonies at Vengamukkapalem and Agraharam.

Meanwhile, Balineni Srikavya, wife of youth leader and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy’s son Praneeth Reddy, also participates in the ‘Strisakthito Sachidevi’ campaign on a regular basis. She is also interacting with the locals, enquiring about the local issues, and assuring them that her father-in-law would resolve them all, with the support of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sachidevi and Srikavya are asking the people to vote for MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and MLA candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in the elections.

While the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo from the YSR Congress Party are leading the campaign for the ruling party, TDP candidate Damacharla Janardhana Rao’s wife Damacharla Naga Satyalatha is also spearheading the campaign with women from TDP, in the name of ‘Narisaktito Naga Satyalatha.’

She and her daughter are visiting the voters in every division in the Ongole Municipal Corporation, Ongole rural and Kothapatnam mandals.

The mother and daughter are explaining to the people about the failures of the YSRCP government in completing the works initiated by former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao. In this regard they point out the crucial bridge over the canal in Kothapatnam Road, TIDCO houses in Ongole, etc.

They explain to people that the TDP is the only party committed to the welfare and development of BCs, SCs and STs and appeal to them to vote for TDP MP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and MLA candidate Damacharla Janardhana Rao and give them another chance to serve them.

