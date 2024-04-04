Yerragondapalem: Collector AS Dinesh Kumar inspects polling station in remote place

Yerragondapalem : Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar and other officials visited and inspected the first of 2,183 polling stations in the district at remote place in the Nagarjuna Sagar- Srisailam Reserve Forest, Palutla village in Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency on Wednesday. Palutla village is 190 kilometres away from the district headquarters in Ongole and 40 kilometres away from the Assembly constituency headquarters in Yerragondapalem. As it is in a dense forest, the government is providing electricity and drinking water through solar systems and borewells. The population of the village is about 3, 000 and a total of 961 voters are there. Collector interacted with locals after inspecting infrastructure at polling station and advised locals not to accept inducements like cash or liquor to vote in favour of any candidate. Later, collector and others administered oath of vote as officials created awareness of the voting process. The officials also conducted SVEEP activities.

ITDA officer Ravindra Reddy, Markapuram sub-collector Rahul Meena, DDPT Markapuram Vignesh Appavu, sub-DFO A Venu, tribal welfare officer Jagannatha Rao, SVEEP nodal officers Jyothi, B Ravi, constituency RO Srilekha, DLDO Saikumar, tahsildar Soma Naik and others were present.