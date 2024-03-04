Live
YLP new national president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad
Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad says that his mission is to take Hindi language to the global level
Visakhapatnam: Former Rajya Sabha member Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has been appointed as the national president of ‘Vishwa Hindi Parishad.’
Recognising his remarkable contribution to the promotion of Telugu and Hindi languages and to the literature field, Vishwa Hindi Parishad, the organisation which is at the forefront of Hindi usage and promotion of the language across the world, appointed Prof. Lakshmi Prasad as its national president.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Lakshmi Prasad mentioned that he is glad to essay the new role assigned to him which is in alignment with his passion. “As national president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad, my mission is not just to spread Indian culture and Hindi language across the globe but also strive towards making Hindi part of the official languages of the United Nations,” he informed at a media conference held in the city on Sunday.
The working group of the organisation has unanimously decided to appoint Prof Lakshmi Prasad and he will continue in the post for a period of two years.
As part of his future events, Prof Lakshmi Prasad is attending a linguistic conference next.
Organised by the Indian Embassy in collaboration with Kazakhstan University, it is scheduled in Kazakhstan.