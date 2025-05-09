Yoga for mental wellness, overall well-being

Visakhapatnam: To promote mental wellbeing, a month-long free yoga training session commenced in Visakhapatnam.

Led by Sistla Lakhsminarayana of Nature Cure Hospital, the free yoga training camp began at naturopathy clinic, Maharanipeta.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lakshminarayana said that by practicing yoga on a regular basis, people can lead a healthy and stress-free life. “Yoga not only brings mental peace but also increases blood flow to the body. By including it in our daily regimen, we can keep several diseases at bay,” he mentioned.

The daily yoga training will take place at the naturopathy clinic at Maharanipeta from 6 am to 7 am and again from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Yoga instructor S Srilakshmi is training the participants in various asanas that aid in maintaining overall wellness. She encouraged people to avail the opportunity as yoga is meant for all age groups. Also, Dr Lakshminarayana will explain the importance of asanas, their healing properties, and how a set of them would help in curing certain diseases to the participants during the month-long training session that continues till June 7.