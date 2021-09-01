Youth should draw inspiration from ex-Prez Abdul Kalam: Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said youth should draw inspiration from former President A P J Abdul Kalam and work towards reaching higher goals in life.

Participating in the Job Fair – 2021 held at Avanthi College, Tagarapuvalasa under the auspices of Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation, the Minister said that the job fair acts like a ladder for the students and urged them to take advantage of the opportunity to move forward in the career.

The Minister said that the youth should choose a line of profession that interests them. The job mela was held for filling up 1,860 posts in 32 companies, he informed.

Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, who attended as chief guest, said the state government was taking steps to create job opportunities for the youth and enhance their skills.

DCP Gowthami Sali said that difficulties would arise in the process of growing up and that they should be fought without any fear.

More than 3,000 youths participated in this job fair. Executive Director, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation DV Rama Koti Reddy, Principal of Avanthi College SNV Ganesh and others were present.