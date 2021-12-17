YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam in a short while, to launch several development projects

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on Friday and inaugurate several development projects in the city and will be attending wedding receptions. The arrangements for this were examined by the District Collector and CP. CM Jagan will leave Gannavaram Airport at 4.10 pm and reach Visakhapatnam at 5 pm. Officials will meet with representatives of the public at Airport Gate-1 and will reach NAD Junction at 5.20 pm.



Along with the NAD flyover built at Rs 150 crore, another 6 projects completed with Rs 36.32 crore will be launched. He will attend the wedding reception of Divya Naidu daughter of Vizianagaram DCCB Chairman Nekkala Naidu Babu will bless the bride and groom attending at the AU Convention Hall at 5.45 pm.



From there, reach Vuda Park on Beach Road and launch 4 SmartCity projects constructed with Rs 61.01 crore. Later, the chief minister will attend Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter Niharika and Ravi Teja's wedding and will bless the bride and groom attending the wedding reception at the PM Palem Vizag Convention at 7 pm. The CM will leave Visakhapatnam for Gannavaram at 7.55 pm.