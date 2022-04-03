'YSR Thalli-Bidda Express' to provide quality medical service

Visakhapatnam: The state government is according top priority to the education and health sectors, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. Flagging off dedicated air-conditioned free transport facility 'YSR Thalli-Bidda Express' vehicles at TU 142 Aircraft Museum on Beach Road here on Saturday, the minister said new mothers who deliver at government hospitals should utilise the free service.

The minister said 67 vehicles have been allotted to Visakhapatnam, including nine vehicles to King George Hospital, eight to Victoria Government Hospital-Ghosha, five to Anakapalle, three to Aganampudi Hospital, five to Narsipatnam, two to Araku and two to Paderu hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said the existing vehicles were inadequate to cater to the poor getting admitted to government hospitals for safe delivery. Keeping the lacuna in view, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy increased the fleet in each district, the Mayor added. The service is coordinated by 102/108 call centres. The vehicle can be accessed within 30 minutes of placing the request. Women, infants along with the attendants can avail the service. District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, corporators, hospital doctors and other YSRCP leaders were present.