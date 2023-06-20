Live
YSRCP Government giving equal priority to welfare, development says K K Raju
Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government is giving equal priority to welfare schemes and development programmes, said Visakhapatnam north constituency YSRCP coordinator and NREDCAP Chairman K K Raju.
Laying foundation stones for development works here on Monday, Raju said basic facilities would be provided across the constituency in a phased manner.
He said construction of a retaining wall, CC roads, staircase and drains in New Srinivasanagar and Sivalingapuram in the 48th ward would be completed at the earliest at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore. Deputy Mayor K Satish, 48th ward in-charge N Ravi, DE Bharani Kumar, AE Archana and leaders of 48th ward participated in the programme.
