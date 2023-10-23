YSRCP govt fulfilled 97% assurances: Botcha

Visakhapatnam: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana challenged the TDP leaders to ask for a CBI probe into the “irregularities” committed by former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.



Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the Education Minister said he could not see any future for the TDP.

Responding to Pawan Kalyan’s recent remarks on BYJU’s learning app, the Minister mentioned that the JSP chief should find out the facts before making any statement.

“The content offered by the education app is free for the students studying in government schools and not a penny is being spent for it neither by the parents nor the government,” he confirmed.

Close to 97 to 98 per cent of the assurances listed in the YSRCP’s manifesto were met, the Education Minister stated. When asked about total prohibition of liquor, the Minister wondered why the Opposition was making a big hue and cry if there is a rise in liquor price.

“The income earned through liquor sales gets into the government’s exchequer. Increasing the price of the brands is only for dissuading the consumers from consumption. The measure is taken as a part of going for complete prohibition in a phased manner,” the Minister reasoned.Botcha Satyanarayana mentioned that the welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government aided in empowering the poor in AP. “Be it the volunteer system or family doctor concept, Andhra Pradesh has set an example for the other States to follow suit. Even as the TDP governed the State for 14 years, it failed to implement any scheme that was beneficial to the poor or having a lasting impact,” he said.

Sharing the details on the first phase of the ‘Samajika Nyaya Bus Yatra’ which is commencing from Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on October 26, YSRCP regional coordinator Y V Subba Reddy mentioned that the endeavour would focus on highlighting the achievements made by the YSRCP government for the past four-and-a-half years, welfare schemes tailored for every section of the society, more so, the downtrodden, and how the schemes thus launched were beneficial to the needy in improving their livelihoods. “Priority would be given to BCs, SCs and minorities. While the Yatra will continue till noon, it will be followed by a public meeting in each constituency the same day,” the regional coordinator announced.

The wheels of the bus will head to all the 175 Assembly constituencies across Andhra Pradesh, while the yatra is divided into three segments, covering North Andhra, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra. The second leg of the journey is scheduled to commence after Diwali.

From Ichapuram, the yatra will proceed towards Gajapathinagaram, Bheemli, Paderu, Parvatipuram, Madugula and S Kota before concluding at Anakapalli.