YSRCP leaders lack manners, politeness, alleges Bandaru

Visakhapatnam: Committees will be constituted on the rule of law violation and action will be taken against all the violators, warned TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said the YSRCP leaders lack manners and politeness. He alleged that the Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy who did not work even as a ward member was acting as the 'party broker' and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy's as a 'Vizag broker'.

Bandaru criticised Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana for being involved in several violations in his construction business. He warned that the illegal activities of the YSRCP leaders would be exposed soon.

He questioned what action did DGP Gautam Sawang had taken against the YSRCP leader who openly threatened to throw bombs on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's vehicles.

The former minister stated that once the TDP returns to power, Gautam Sawang would be taken into custody and sent to jail no matter wherever he would be and advised him to be prepared for the consequence he invited.

MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao reiterated that no action was taken against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when he made remarks against the then Chief Minister Naidu.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded severe action against those involved in the attack on the TDP office. He said a dharna would be conducted in front of the Police Commissioner's office if they fail to take any action.

Bheemunipatnam constituency in-charge Korada Raja Babu, GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam parliamentary secretary Pasarla Prasad were present.