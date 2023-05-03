YSRCP turning ‘Uthi Andhra’ into ‘Uthama Andhra,’: Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: The foundation stones laid for various projects during the previous government’s tenure are nothing but a political feat just before elections, pointed out IT minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the IT minister alleged that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu focused more on unveiling the plaques than grounding the projects. “Naidu is adept in unveiling the plaques without seeking required permissions, land acquisitions and paying compensation and it’s possible only for him,” the IT minister stated.

Informing that North Andhra is in for a complete transformation under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Amarnath said that Visakhapatnam and Viziaganagaram will be developed on a par with twin cities Secunderabad and Hyderabad. “With Vizag Tech Park at Rushikonda and Bhogapuram International Green Field Airport on the cards, both Vizag and Vizianagaram are going to witness a sea change in terms of infrastructure landscape,” Amarnath reiterated.

Through Adani Data Centre, the state government is creating over 20,000 jobs for youth, Amarnath said, wondering what Naidu did during his 14-year-long tenure as Chief Minister to North Andhra people. “During TDP’s regime, Utharandhra remained as ‘Uthi (nil) Andhra’, while the YSRCP government has been converting the region into ‘Uthama (best) Andhra’,” he said.

About the controversy brewing over superstar Rajinikanth’s participation in recent NTR centenary celebrations, Amarnath pointed out that it would have been better if the actor had refrained from showering praise on Naidu who back-stabbed NTR. “Only two Telugu leaders, who founded their parties, came to power with such a whopping majority. One was NTR and the other is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Amarnath added.