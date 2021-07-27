YSRCP will win GVMC standing committee polls: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Victory for the YSRCP is certain in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) standing committee elections, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Briefing the media here on Monday, the Minister said the YSRCP performed well in the 2019 general elections followed by corporation and municipal elections. He said the victory in the elections reflects people's confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Minister alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was hatching a conspiracy with regard to the standing committee elections, which are supposed to be held unanimously.

Srinivasa Rao said the Chief Minister has a special focus on the development of Visakhapatnam and his goal is to develop Visakhapatnam like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Chief Whip of the AP Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said Naidu, who claims to be 40 years senior in politics was creating hurdles to the development of AP.

Earlier, the Minister held a review meeting with the corporators at a hotel here on the GVMC standing committee election along with chief whip of the Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu. City Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, MLAs Gudivada Amarnath, Tippala Nagireddy, Adeep Raj, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, deputy mayors J Sridhar and Satish, VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala and NEDCAP chairman KK Raju participated in the meeting.