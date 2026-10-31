‘12 new power substations set up to improve power supply in district’

Bhupalpally: Welfare of farmers and the development of the agriculture sector are the government’s foremost priorities, IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said here on Friday.

The Minister, along with MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and District Collector Rahul Sharma, inaugurated a 33/11 KV power substation constructed at a cost of Rs 2.2 crore at Vadithala village in Chityal mandal. Addressing the gathering, Sridhar Babu said that 12 new power substations had been established in the district over the past two-and-a-half years. The government was giving priority to uninterrupted power supply and providing irrigation facilities to farmers.

The Minister said measures were being taken to supply Godavari waters to farmers through DBM-38. Keeping the impact of El Niño in view, the government was also focusing on making alternative irrigation arrangements, he added.

He further stated that an Integrated Model Residential School was being constructed at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao said power generation capacity had been increased from 14,000 MW to 21,000 MW. He said plans were being prepared to provide irrigation water to 44,770 acres through DBM-38 and to an additional 70,000 acres under the SRSP command area. Collector Rahul Sharma said the new substation would improve power services in five villages. He urged the public to use electricity judiciously and conserve energy.

Later, the Minister visited the Kotancha Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Regonda mandal and offered special prayers. The temple priests bestowed Vedic blessings and presented him with theertha prasadam and a ceremonial shawl. Sridhar Babu also inspected the shopping complex being constructed on the temple premises and directed officials to provide better facilities to devotees on the occasion.