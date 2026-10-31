165 Units Donated at Mahabubabad Mega Blood Donation Camp

WARANGAL: As part of Police Martyrs’ Commemoration programmes, the Mahabubabad district police organised a mega blood donation camp at AB Function Hall in the town on Saturday. A total of 165 units of blood were donated by police personnel, youth, public representatives and members of the public.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Shabarish attended the camp as chief guest and supervised the arrangements. Police officers, staff and several voluntary donors participated in the programme.

Tribute to Martyrs

Addressing the gathering, Dr Shabarish said the sacrifices of police martyrs who laid down their lives while ensuring public safety and social peace would always be remembered. He said the district police had been organising blood donation camps and other social service activities every year as part of the commemoration programmes.

He described blood donation as one of the greatest humanitarian services. “Blood donation gives new life to another person. Everyone should come forward,” he said, urging eligible and healthy individuals to donate blood as per medical advice.

Call for Public Support

The SP said that timely availability of blood was crucial during accidents, medical emergencies and surgeries, and appealed to people to extend their cooperation so that no one faced difficulties due to shortage of blood. He appreciated the encouraging response from youth, public representatives and citizens to the police department’s service initiatives.

Dr Shabarish also thanked the Indian Red Cross Society representatives, who handled blood collection at the camp, and expressed gratitude to every donor on behalf of the police department.

Municipal chairperson, councillors, police officers and staff, youth, public representatives and several donors attended the programme.