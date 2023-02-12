22-year-old held for trying to rape a minor in Warangal

Warangal: A 22-year-old youngster was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of attempting to rape a five-year-old girl at Khaderpet village of Chennaraopet mandal in the district on Saturday.



Chennaraopet SI Thota Mahender said they had taken the accused, Raghupathi, into custody by registering a case, following a complaint from the victim's mother.

Raghupathi had allegedly lured the child offering her guava fruits while she was with her mother in the agriculture field at the village. When the youth tried to rape her, the child managed to escape from him and narrated the incident to her mother.

Earlier in this week, a minor girl was allegedly confined, sedated and gang raped by four youngsters in Chandrayangutta.

In the incident came to light on Wednesday. It is learnt that the 16-year-old girl who lives with her family members in Chandrayanagutta, went to buy medicines from a nearby pharmacy on February 4.

There she was approached by an unidentified woman who trapped her with a promise of getting the same medicine at a discounted price.

Sources said the woman then took the girl to Kandikal Gate, where she allegedly handed her over to four youths, who were under the influence of psychotropic substances.

As they misbehaved with the minor girl, she started crying. Then, the four youths who locked her in a room there, allegedly put the music system loud to prevent the sound from going out.

Later, she was forced to drink soft drink laced with sedatives and when she was intoxicated, the youths raped her.

Then they left her at the spot and fled. The girl recovered from intoxication and reached home the next morning.

The girl informed her mother about the ordeal, and based on a complaint from her parents, the Chandrayangutta police booked a case and are investigating.

Special teams have been formed to identify the youths and the woman and nab them. The girl was sent to the hospital for a medical examination.