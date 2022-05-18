3 killed & 3 injured in road mishap

Warangal: In a ghastly mishap, three people were reportedly killed in a road mishap near Parsha Thanda on the outskirts of Ashok Nagar village of Khanapur mandal in the district on Wednesday. The incident took place when the tractor-trailer in which they were travelling overturned.

The deceased were identified as Gugulothu Swami (45), Gugulothu Sitha (35) and Jatohu Butchamma (60). Three others injured identified as Gugulothu Govind, Gugulothu Vijaya and Gugulothu Shantha All the victims are relatives.

The injured were shifted to the Narsampet Area Government Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Earlier, in a shocking incident, a small quarrel near public water tap led to a murder in Kamareddy during the early hours of Tuesday. According to sources, a man identified as Puli Gangadhar of Nizamabad has two wives. The first one lives in Nizamabad while the second one lives in Venugopalaswamy road in Kamareddy. Ravi Kumar (40), son of first wife, is married and has two sons. As he is not doing job, his wife left him along with two sons. Ravi is jobless and has been staying with his aunty (his father's second wife) in Kamareddy for the past two years.

A few days ago, Gangadhar came to his second wife's house and asked Ravi to leave the house. Since then Ravi is doing odd jobs and sleeping in the temple premises. Unidentified person killed Ravi Kumar by hitting his head with a rock, who was sleeping near a shop. After watching CCTV footage, police found out that rickshaw puller Addagari Pandu had killed Ravi Kumar. During police interrogation, the accused confessed of killing Ravi Kumar after a fight at public water tap.

