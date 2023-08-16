Live
Just In
Adilabad: Complaint against Revanth for remarks on cops
Adilabad: District Police Association has lodged a police complaint against PCC president Revanth Reddy against his remarks against the State police.
In the complaint against State Congress chief filed in Adilabad One Town police station on Tuesday, association president Penchala Venkateswarlu said Revanth Reddy’s inappropriate comments have hurt the sentiments of the state police and he should withdraw his remarks unconditionally.
He said the Telangana State Police is always available to the people and to protect their lives and property. The police officials put their lives at risk by conducting their duties impartially and friendly.
Venkateshwarlu faulted Revanth Reddy’s word which he delivered at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.