Adilabad: Parents urge government to conduct personality development classes

Adilabad : In preparation for the upcoming 10th-Class examinations scheduled to commence on March 18, educational authorities in Adilabad have initiated private classes in both morning and evening, aiming for a perfect 100 percent success rate. However, a growing concern among parents is the need for the government to include personality development classes in the curriculum, with an emphasis on mental and physical health. This, they believe will help students in dealing with stress and anxiety in a healthy way.

Notably, around 10,000 students in the Adilabad district are set to appear for the exams this year. Recognising the prevalent exam-related fears and stress among students, parents contend that specialised guidance from personality development experts, medical professionals, and mentors is crucial in ensuring that students approach the exams with confidence.

In the district, there are a total of 132 government schools, including local bodies and Kasturiba schools, along with an additional 68 private schools. To attain a 100 percent success rate, private classes are running from 8 am to 9:45 am and from 4:45 pm to 5:30 pm.

When contacted, District Educational Officer Pranitha stated that private classes have been ongoing since December last year to ensure a flawless performance in the upcoming annual exams. However, when questioned about the possibility of incorporating personality development classes, Pranitha cited potential financial constraints, indicating that hiring experts for such sessions might be expensive.

Speaking to The Hans India, Goli Rajeshwar, a concerned parent from Adilabad echoed the need for personality development classes. He stressed that students should face exams without stress and anxiety, urging the government to introduce personality development classes in government schools. Rajeshwar highlighted the importance of guidance on effective study habits, dietary precautions, and overall well-being.