An architectural marvel that kindles devotion, inspires awe

Recently the Thousand Pillars Temple in Hanumakonda shines with golden lights on Shivaratri in the Hanumakonda district.

Kakatiyas is an Andhra dynasty that flourished in the 12th century CE. The Kakatiya dynasty ruled from Warangal (Telangana) from CE 1083-1323. They were known for constructing a network of tanks for irrigation and drinking water, thereby significantly boosting the region's overall development. In addition, the flourish of agriculture boosted the economy of the day and gave way to the flourishing of temple architecture, central to the culture of those days.

There are hundreds of Hindu temples built under the patronage of Kakatiya kings like Ganapati Deva, Rudrama Devi and Prataparudra of Kakatiya dynasty. But, the Thousand Pillar Temple or Rudreshwara Swamy Temple stands out among those. It is a star-shaped, triple shrine (Trikutalayam) dedicated to Vishnu, Shiva and Surya.

This temple is also known as locally Veyisthambhala Gudi (thousand pillar temple). The temple came to be known as Sri Rudreshwara Swamy temple as the presiding deity is 'Rudreswara'. The temple follows the Chalukyan architecture style with a distinct style and technology exposing the impact of the Kakatiya sculptor.

The Chalukya sculptors were well known for their abilities and skills and are another example of their excellent effort. The temple's interior is built-in black granite, and the carvings are mesmerising to see. Though most human figures are destroyed, with some thought, it's undoubtedly possible to imagine the magnificent past of the famous Thousand Pillar Temple with some idea. The pillars of the temples are richly carved designs and perfectly circular in patterns. The exquisite icons, elephants etc could also be found in this ancient Dravidian temple. A six feet monolithic black basalt Nandi could be found at the temple entrance, and the rock-cut elephants are placed on either side of the main shrine.

Intricately carved doorways ceilings with rich inscriptions are the other features. The temple pillars are of black stone. There are three-quarter beliefs carved intricately in geometric patterns. The finest hairbreadth material could only pass through the holes of the delicately carved stone bangle that adorns it.

Though most of the Kakatiya architecture is influenced by Chalukya architecture, it is a fusion of Dravidian architecture and Nagara Bhumija styles in which sandbox technology is used to construct Vimana—horizontal stepped tower. The same Sandbox technique was employed for strengthening the foundation in which it is dug and filled with sand, and covered with huge rock beams. The vast columns were raised on this platform, and then the main structure was made of the temple. This sandbox technique is the hallmark of the Kakatiya sculptors.

The form and design of the Kirti Torana gateways are typical of their times, reflecting the period's architectural and sculptural and structural inventiveness. An outstanding example of architectural brilliance during the reign of Kakatiya rule, the Thousand Pillar Temple is a place for devotees and every history enthusiast and architecture lover. A must visit in Warangal, this 1000 Pillar Temple is sure to leave you mesmerised with its structural beauty and will leave you intrigued with its historical significance.