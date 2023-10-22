Armur: Jeevan Reddy doing rowdy politics in Armur says Rakesh Reddy

Armur : Armur BJP leader Rakesh Reddy campaigned in Meerdhapalli and Rampur villages of Alur mandal on Saturday.

On this occasion Rakesh Reddy said that no one should be afraid of corruption and threats by MLAs. If they have the guts to fight they should fight legally. Instead of doing good politics, MLAs are playing rowdy politics, he said.

He said that they can go anywhere and conduct campaign. Alur mandal president Girish, Armor Rural BJP president Rohit, Armor assembly convener Palep Raju and others participated in this programme.