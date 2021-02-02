Awareness programme on road safety organised 

Ranga Reddy: In view of 32nd National Road Safety Month Rachakonda Police Commissionerate organised a massive road safety awareness programme and rally at Saroornagar indoor stadium in Ranga Reddy district on Monday. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other participated in the programme. Later, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali flagged off the Motorcycle rally consisting of 300 motorcycles wherein the motorcyclists from different areas took part wearing helmets.

The Home Minister stated that the State government has given importance to the transport department and increased their allowances. Telangana stands at number one in the use of technology. The Traffic Police of three commissionerates of Hyderabad are working very hard for maintaining smooth traffic. Compared to previous days Hyderabad has developed and the number of vehicles has also increased. He said the role of Rachakonda police is appreciated in maintaining law and order along with regulating traffic in large area like Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The Minister for Road Transport Puwada Ajay Kumar stated that there is a need to change in the law to punish the drunken drivers and said that whoever indulged in drunken drive cases should be punished on par with the accused of murder cases. In RTC the drivers are provided good training hence the number of accidents is very less. Whoever follows traffic laws they will not indulge in accidents.

Rachakonda police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat stated that as per the directions of Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways the awareness programme is arranged with a view to bring traffic awareness among the road users to bring down the road accidents. In the year 2020 there was a decrease in fatal accidents due to various measures taken by the Rachakonda police. He said that traffic police have installed speed guns on ORR to check over speeding. Steps are also being taken to avoid rash driving.

Rachakonda Additional Commissioner G Sudheer Babu has give, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Transport, Road and Building Sunil Sharma, SAT Chairperson Venkateshwar Reddy, RKSC secretary V Satish, SCSC secretary Yedula Krishna, Traffic DCP Tajuddin, Additional DCP Manohar were also present.