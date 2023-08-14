  • Menu
Bandi Adinarayana receives doctorate

At Satavahana University’s Sociology Department, Bandi Adinarayana recieved doctorate. The University granted him a doctorate in recognition of his...

At Satavahana University’s Sociology Department, Bandi Adinarayana recieved doctorate.

The University granted him a doctorate in recognition of his work on a project titled “Socio-Economic Impact Study on Health Schemes of State and Central Government with Special Reference to Old Karimnagar District” that he conducted and submitted under the guidance of Dr Vannala Ramesh said controller of examination Dr Sriranga Prasad. University VC and Registrar congratulated Adinarayana.

