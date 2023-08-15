Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Kaveri Seed Q1 net up 12.68% at Rs 275.62cr
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
Just In
Bhupalpally: 2 cops to get special awards for saving lives in floods
Bhupalpally: Bhupalpally Inspector Ram Narasimha Reddy and Koyyuru Sub-Inspector V Naresh are to receive special awards from the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Tuesday. This was revealed by the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Superintendent of Police Pulla Karunakar on Monday.
“Both the police officers showed tremendous courage in saving the lives of those who were struck in recent floods. The government identified their bravery and both of them will be given special awards,” the SP said. Naresh along with his team saved two persons who were stranded in the middle of Manair river near PV Nagar. Ram Narasimha Reddy pulled out the decomposed body of Gorre Odireddy of Moranchapalle who was washed away in floodwaters.