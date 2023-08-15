  • Menu
Bhupalpally: 2 cops to get special awards for saving lives in floods

Cops pull out a decomposed body from floodwaters (File pic)
Highlights

Bhupalpally: Bhupalpally Inspector Ram Narasimha Reddy and Koyyuru Sub-Inspector V Naresh are to receive special awards from the Chief Minister K...

Bhupalpally: Bhupalpally Inspector Ram Narasimha Reddy and Koyyuru Sub-Inspector V Naresh are to receive special awards from the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Tuesday. This was revealed by the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Superintendent of Police Pulla Karunakar on Monday.

“Both the police officers showed tremendous courage in saving the lives of those who were struck in recent floods. The government identified their bravery and both of them will be given special awards,” the SP said. Naresh along with his team saved two persons who were stranded in the middle of Manair river near PV Nagar. Ram Narasimha Reddy pulled out the decomposed body of Gorre Odireddy of Moranchapalle who was washed away in floodwaters.

X