BJP, Congress have done nothing, flays Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Either the Congress which ruled the country for about five decades or the BJP that currently ruling the nation have done nothing for the people, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, participating in several developmental programmes at Raiparthy mandal headquarters in Warangal district on Saturday.

"Of late, both the parties have been making tall promises to people if they come to power in Telangana but in States which they rule delivery on such promises is 'zero-sum'," Errabelli said. The people in Telangana are not innocent to believe in such promises made by the BJP and the Congress, he said. The people are also well aware of the kind of development achieved by the KCR government, he added. He dared both the BJP and the Congress to initiate the welfare and developmental programmes being implemented by the Telangana government.

"Earlier, the farmers faced a huge irrigation crisis with no adequate supplies from Lower Manair Dam (LMD). Now, we are experiencing abundant supplies since the completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project (KLIP). In addition to that, the government was also providing financial assistance to the farmers through the Rythu Bandhu scheme," Errabelli said.

Despite the Central Government's pressure, the KCR government is not ready to install meters to the motors used by the farmers, he said, recalling that TRS had opposed the three farm laws that were later repealed by the Centre. Rural economic growth is one of the indicators that reflects a nation's development, he said. He appealed to people not to believe in the misinformation spread by the BJP and the Congress. The minister laid foundation and inaugurated several developmental works worth around Rs 9 crore in Raiparthy mandal.