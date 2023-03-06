BJP holds candle march

BJP cadres led by their State president Bandi Sanjay took out a huge candle march in memory of Dr Dharawath Preethi in Warangal on Sunday night. It may be recalled here that Preethi, MD first year student of Kakatiya Medical College, died on February 26 after she allegedly attempted suicide on February 22 unable to bear the harassment by her senior Dr Md Saif.





Speaking to media persons, Sanjay said that the onus is on the State Government to clear the doubts over the suspicious death of Preethi. He alleged that the government was trying to protect those who were behind the death of Preethi. He said that criminals are ruling the roost in the KCR Government. He demanded the government to order an inquiry into the death of Preethi by a sitting judge.





Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao, ST Morcha State president Jatoth Hussain Naik, party Warangal district president Kondeti Sridhar, Hanumakonda president Rao Padma, former MLA M Dharma Rao, senior leaders G Premender Reddy and A Rakesh Reddy were among others present.



