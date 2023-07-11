BJP lay siege to Collectorate over 2BHK for homeless

Karimnagar: Double Bedroom Porata Samiti on Monday organised a Mahadharna in front of Karimnagar Collectorate here demanding to provide double bedroom houses to all the homeless people.

The BJP leader P Sugunakar Rao speaking on the occasion said that the voices of thousands of homeless poor people across Karimnagar district came to thecity seeking the government to implement the promise given in 2014 elections.

BRS Sarpanches in the villages, ward members, corporators, councilors have tried to stop them from coming to this dharna he said and appreciated the participation of the homeless people in the dharna. The members of the BRS leaders who were obstructing them could have given double bedroom houses to the homeless, Sugunakar Rao said and condemned police for not giving permission for the dharna. The struggle committee will not rest until the double bedroom is achieved. The mahadharna was followed by a large-scale attempt to break into the collector’s office, creating a tense atmosphere. When the homeless tried to plead their case with the collector, the police stopped them and a scuffle broke out between the police and the protestors.

On the demand of Double Bedroom Porata Samiti, Joint Collector Shyam Prasad Lal came in front of the collector’s office gate and received applications from the applicants. The party leaders Kannaboina Odelu, Lingampally Shankar, Bethi Mahender Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Bhashaveni Mallesham, Durgam Maruti and others were present.