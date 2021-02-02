BJP MLA Raja Singh detained in Bibinagar

Yadadri-Bhongir: The district police on Monday arrested Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh in Bibinagar as a preventive measure while he was heading towards Warangal in the wake of Parakal TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy's comments against the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Tension prevailed when the police was shifting Raja Singh to Bhoodan-Pochampally police station where BJP activists staged a protest demanding the MLA's release.

Addressing the media, Raja Singh said construction of Rama Mandir was a dream of every Hindu and reminded that the Supreme Court had given ruling that a trust should be set up to build the temple. He said it was unfair of the ruling TRS Ministers and MLAs making baseless comments against seeking donations for the temple construction. "All the accounts of the money received from people are with the trust and the authorities will show them if alleging leaders approach them," he said, adding that it was not right to politicise the issue.