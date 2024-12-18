BJP vows to protect Azam Jahi land

Warangal: Senior BJP leader and Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao threatened the government to launch an agitation if the land belonging to Azam Jahi Karmika Bhavan was encroached and utilised for the construction of a commercial complex.

Speaking to media persons in Warangal on Tuesday, Pradeep Rao found fault with the ruling Congress leaders for supporting a textile industrialist who wanted to construct a commercial complex in the land of Karmika Bhavan.

He also found fault with the former MLC and minister Konda Surekha’s husband Konda Muralidhar Rao for attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the commercial complex.

Pradeep Rao recalled that Konda Murali had opposed the encroachment of Karmika Bhavan when BRS was in power. Pradeep Rao questioned Konda Murali about the rationale behind his move to support the construction of a commercial complex.

“It’s not fair to demolish the Karmika Bhavan constructed some 75 years ago with the contribution of Azam Jahi workers,” Pradeep Rao said.

The BJP will launch an agitation with the support of other labour unions, he added.

Pradeep Rao urged the textile industrialist who wanted to construct a commercial complex to withdraw his plan and return the land for the welfare of workers.

Former mayor Dr Rajeshwar Rao, former MLA Kondeti Sridhar, senior leaders V Sammi Reddy, Ratnam Sathish Shaw, Samudrala Parameshwar, Bakam Harishankar, T Venkat Goud, Siddham Naresh, Kanukuntla Ranjith, Kandimalla Mahesh, G Kumar, Raghuma Reddy, Bhairi Muralikrishna and Komakula Nagaraju were among others present.