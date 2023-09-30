Boat facility launched in Bhadrakali Lake

Warangal: Tourism sector got a huge fillip in the BRS government, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a boating facility in Bhadrakali Lake here on Friday, he said that the government had developed Bhadrakali Temple and Bund with Rs 30 crore and Rs 75 crore respectively. Padmakshi and Jain temples have also been developed, he said.

“Hanumakonda which is known as cultural, educational, IT and health hubs will soon turn into a tourism hub,” Vinay said, referring to the massive tourism potential in the erstwhile Warangal district. The Chief Whip said that the government was committed to improving recreational facilities in the city. He directed the tourism officials to establish a medication centre on a rock located in the midst of Bhadrakali Lake. Vinay said that he will pursue the government for setting up a sound and lights show at Thousand Pillars Temple.

Speaking at another programme, Vinay said that the State Government’s equal focus on development and welfare has made Telangana a model State in the country. He said that the State has been witnessing holistic development with impetus on irrigation, quality education, health infrastructure and power generation etc under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. As a result, Telangana is being emulated by other States in the country, he added.

Referring to the development of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Vinay said that the local body has so far spent Rs 10 crore on each Division. Earlier in the united Andhra Pradesh, even the entire constituency didn’t get Rs 5 crore for developmental programmes, he said.