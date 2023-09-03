BRS, BJP hoodwinking people: Congress

Warangal: On the surface the BRS and the BJP appear like foes but they have a secret understanding, the AICC Observer and Warangal Parliament segment in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi said. Addressing a meeting presided over by the Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy here on Saturday, Dalvi said that both the parties are mired in corruption and had done nothing for the people in the last nine and a half years.

“The Centre is more interested in benefiting the Adanis and the Ambanis rather than focusing on the welfare of the people. Poverty and inequality have risen in the Modi regime,” Dalvi said.

He hit out at the Centre over high unemployment rate and crime against women. Constant hike in the prices of diesel and petrol led to skyrocketing of essential commodities, Dalvi said, accusing the Modi Government of hitting the lives of common man.

He said that Modi had failed to fulfill his election promise of depositing Rs15 lakh in the Jan-Dhan accounts of the people by bringing back black money stashed in foreign banks; however, it was Adani who was benefited by Modi’s policies. “Modi’s Make in India, Har Ghar Jal, Atmanirbhar Bharat etc remained hollow promises,” he said.

On the other hand, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to fulfill his election promises. The KCR family alone prospered in Telangana. The BRS

Dalvi appealed to people to trust the Congress as it could only ensure all round development of the country. Stating that the elections are around the corner, Dalvi told the Congress cadres to work in tandem with each other to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. He said that the BRS forgot the very concept of ‘Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (water, funds and jobs) on which Telangana Movement was based.

TPCC vice-president B Shobharani, former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, E V Srinivas Rao, Dommati Sambaiah, Kuchana Ravali and B Srinivas Rao were among others present. Earlier, the leaders paid floral tributes to the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his 14th death anniversary.