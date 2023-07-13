BRS rejects wagon factory proposal, demands coach building unit

Warangal: There is no greater betrayer than the BJP-led Central government to Telangana, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking to media persons along with the Legislative Council vice-chairman Banda Prakash and Telangana State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar at Kazipet on Wednesday, Vinay said that the Centre was never sincere in developing the State. “In fact, the Centre has always meted out step-motherly treatment to the State. The Centre which sanctioned 157 medical colleges across the country did not sanction even a single one to Telangana,” Vinay said.

Instead of establishing a rail coach factory in Kazipet as per the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, the Centre proposed a wagon manufacturing unit. Even Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy didn’t know whether the Centre wanted to set up a wagon manufacturing unit or railway repair centre, Vinay said. Even after nine years of Telangana formation, the Centre is yet to take a step to establish a steel plant at Bayyaram. The BJP put the other bifurcation promise – tribal university at Mulugu – in cold storage even though the State had allocated land, Vinay said.

On the other hand, the BJP is in chaos in the State. The BJP leaders who are uncertain about their positions in their party are talking like anything. With the elections around the corner, the BJP is looking to garner the votes by bringing their top leaders to the State. But the people in Warangal will not trust the saffron party, Vinay said. The divisive politics of the BJP will not work in Warangal, he added. Earlier, the leaders went to Ayodhyapuram where the wagon manufacturing unit was proposed.