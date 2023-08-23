BRS will retain power: Gandra

Bhupalpally: The BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will surely become the chief minister for the third consecutive time, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy said. Speaking to press persons here on Tuesday, Reddy appealed to cadres to work in tandem to retain the power. The BRS will win more than 100 seats in the next elections, he said.

He said that the Opposition party leaders are daydreaming to clinch the power; but the people trust KCR due to the welfare and developmental programmes carried out by the BRS Government. “Bhupalpally was an undeveloped village a few years ago; however, due to the efforts of MLC Sirikonda Madhusudana Chary who was the MLA of the constituency between 2014 and 2018, and myself Bhupalpally transformed into a district headquarters and a major town with a lot of development,” Reddy said.

He thanked KCR for finalising his candidature for Bhupalpally constituency in the next elections. BRS Bhupalpally district president Gandra Jyothy heaped praise on KCR for announcing 115 party candidates out of the 119 seats at one go. “Sirikonda Madhusudana Chary told us to extend his support to Reddy’s candidature,” Jyothy said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to visit Bhupalpally on September 8 to inaugurate the integrated district offices complex, medical college and superintendent of police office etc, Jyothy said.