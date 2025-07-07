Canara Bank conducts mega plantation drive at NIT Warangal

Warangal: Aspart of its 120th Foundation Day celebrations, Canara Bank held a mega plantation drive at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kazipet. The event was organised by the Hanumakonda regional office.

NIT Director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi was the chief guest.

He congratulated Canara Bank staff and praised the tree plantation programme. He said such efforts help protect the environment and are useful for future generations.

Many bank officials and NIT professors took part in planting saplings on the campus.