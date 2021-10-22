Centre to promote tourism in Warangal: Kishan Reddy

Warangal: The Centre has plans to establish air connectivity to Warangal, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said. "Plans are afoot to offer reduced air tariff to promote tourism in the erstwhile Warangal district," he said. It was a hectic day on Thursday for the Union Minister as he crisscrossed the erstwhile Warangal district, inaugurating several tourism projects as part of the Tribal Circuit under Swadesh Darshan.

The Minister had a traditional welcome at the Ramappa temple, which was recently included in the UNESCO's World Heritage Sites list, with the priests inviting him with Purna Kumbha. He unveiled the world heritage plaque and inaugurated the public amenities at the temple. Later, he discussed with the officials about the action plan to be taken up to fulfill the norms of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy emphasised the need for protecting the unique value of the Ramappa temple. The Centre will extend its support in the development of tourism in Telangana, he said, eulogising the architectural elegance of the temple. Referring to the corona virus pandemic, he said that normalcy is returning to the country with the efforts of the Narendra Modi government. Prime Minister Modi is striving hard to ensure 100 per cent vaccination in the country, he added.

Telangana Minister for Tourism, Culture and Archaeology V Srinivas Goud said that the tourism sector in the State has a bright future under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Earlier, the Union Minister inaugurated the Haritha Hotel at Gattamma temple.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka, district collector Krishna Adityaand superintendent of police Sangramsingh Patil were among others present. Later in the evening, Kishan Reddy visited the Thousand Pillars temple and Fort Warangal. He attended a light and sound show at Fort Warangal.