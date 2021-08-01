Centre turns blind eye to people's problems: CPM

Warangal: It's difficult for the people to expect their problems to be resolved by the Centre as long as the BJP is at the helm of affairs, CPM Central Committee Member S Veeraiah said. Speaking at a party meeting here on Sunday, he said that only corporate honchos like Mukesh Ambani and Adanis have expanded their empire with the policies of the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government.

"Reasoning coronavirus pandemic for the economic crisis in the country, the Centre failed to help the poor, but when it comes to the corporate houses its policies are altogether different," Veeraiah said, accusing the Modi Government of supporting the rich. He said that unemployment reached its pinnacle since BJP took over the reins of the nation.

Scores of people lost their lives with the Centre failing to read the intensity of the Covid-19, he said, referring to the shortage of medicines, beds, ventilators, oxygen etc in the State-run hospitals. The BJP Government broke the back of common man by continuously increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, Veeraiah said, referring to the spiraling effects of hike in diesel.

He said that only Communist countries like China, Cuba and Vietnam have succeeded in containing the coronavirus pandemic besides helping the other nations.

Farmers will become landless if the Centre implements its three farm bills. Agriculture will go into the hands of Ambani and Adanis if the farm bills that were on hold due to Covid-19 were implemented, Veeraiah said, stating that Communists have a big role to play in opposing the Centre's anti-people policies. CPM Warangal Urban district secretary Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy, senior leaders G Prabhakar Reddy, Godugu Venkat, Manda Sampath and Velpula Sarangapani were among others present.