Clear GST dues: CPI to Centre

Hanamkonda (Warangal-U): The Communist Party of India (CPI) has found fault with the Central government for not releasing GST compensation to States. The CPI activists led by its State Secretariat Member Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao staged a protest near BR Ambedkar statue here on Monday. Speaking at the protest, Rao accused the BJP-led Union government of delaying the compensation as mandated under the GST Act.



"This is nothing but the infringement of the GST Act. The Central government is trying to escape the responsibility by citing its inability on account of cess shortfall, which is unacceptable," Rao said. He found fault with the Centre for suggesting that States borrow money to make up their shortfall in GST revenues expected in the ongoing fiscal.

Terming it as betrayal, the CPI leader said that the Centre was trying to push the State into a debt trap. The States are already in dire straits due to the economic slowdown impacted by the coronavirus lockdown, he said. Referring to the Centre's Rs 20 crore Atmanirbhar Bharat, a package aimed at making India a self-reliant and self-sufficient nation, Rao alleged that it remained only on paper.

He demanded the Centre to release special funds for Telangana State to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to the pending GST compensation with immediate effect.

CPI Warangal district secretary Mekala Ravi, joint secretary K Bikshapathy, Sheikh Bashumiya, T Bikshapathy, Gannarapu Ramesh and Dandu Laxman were among others present.