Collector orders speedy completion of medical college works

Karimnagar: District Collector B Gopi said that the construction work of the medical college at Kothapalli Mandal should be completed soon.

On Tuesday, the Collector inspected the construction works and various departments of the medical college and District Main Hospital. He said that it should be ensured that there is clear air and light in the classrooms so that there are no problems for the students attending the classes.

The surroundings of the college should be cleaned without weeds anywhere. As the civil works in the college is completed necessary steps should be taken to start the administration department and additional works have to be taken up.

Steps should be taken to set up a canteen with MEPMA for students for lunch and breakfast in the college, to install high-mast lights on the college premises and to set up a big sign board at the entrance of the college.

Later, the Collector inspected the OP, general ward, obstetrics, radiology, diagnostic and other departments of the District Hospital. Steps to provide quick treatment to those who come with various health problems have to taken up and to further develop the maternity department. Gopi said.