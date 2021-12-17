Collectorate in Azam Jahi Mills land: A boon for the poor

Warangal: The long wait has been over. Finally, Warangal district, the residuary part of erstwhile Warangal after the split, will soon have an address of its own with the State Government on Thursday earmarking 6.6 acres in land belonging to the defunct Azam Jahi Mills. Although the government wanted to construct Integrated Collectorate Complexes in all district headquarters to bring all citizen services under one roof in 2016, Warangal is one of those districts still functioning from the makeshift and rented premises. A majority of the district departments have been operating from Hanumakonda and also Kazipet.

It took a long time for the government to pin the location for the Collectorate. Since the split of districts took place, there was a demand from the MLAs and people of Narsampet, Parkal and Wardhannapet to consider their towns for the district headquarters. The administration also considered land near Mogilicherla, besides Azam Jahi Mills'. However, the government didn't resolve the issue until recently when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao rejigged and renamed the districts as Hanumakonda and Warangal in June this year. It was reported that the decision was taken to cull the turf war within his own party leaders from East and West A boon for the poorconstituencies.

It may be mentioned here that there was a growing variance between the East and West leaders just to hold their forts firmly.

Speaking to The Hans India, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said, "The Azam Jahi Mills land is surrounded by the distressed sections. The Integrated Collectorate here will be a huge boost for these sections to grow economically. Foundation stone will be laid by the Chief Minister very soon."

According to him, Ajam Jahi Mills has 30 acres, the government is likely to allot 2.5 acres to the textile park, and the remaining will be added to the Collectorate Complex sometime later. The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) will allocate land to the 318 employees of the Azam Jahi Mills who approached the Supreme Court for justice. A GO in this regard will be issued by the MA&UD ministry soon.