Congress, BJP celebrate Telangana Liberation Day

Warangal: The Congress observed Telangana Liberation Day (Vimochana Dinotsavam) here on Thursday. The Warangal District Congress Committee (DCC) President Naini Rajender Reddy hoisted the national flag at the party office and paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives fighting the Nizam's rule.

Former MP Sircilla Rajaiah and TPCC Secretary Meesala Prakash were among others present.

Elsewhere at the BJP office, party cadres led by Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma have celebrated the merger day by unfurling the tri-colour. Senior leaders Kolanu Santhosh Reddy, Desini Sadanandam Goud, Bakam Harishankar and Kandakatla Satyanarayana were among others present.

It may be noted here that Princely State of Hyderabad was merged with Indian Union on September 17, 1948, thus ending the Nizam's rule in the region.