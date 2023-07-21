Congress daydreaming: Rathod

Mahabubabad: The Congress is daydreaming of forming a government in Telangana, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, she said that the Congress leaders have started to live in a fantasy world after their win in Karnataka. “The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy who didn’t have much knowledge about agriculture says that three-our power supply a day is enough for the farming sector,” Rathod said.

Revanth has the habit of talking vaguely and later tries to defend his utterances. Three-hour power supply was one such, Rathod said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a visionary leader who made agriculture a profitable profession, she added. “But for Telangana no other State in the country is able to provide 24-hour free power supply for agriculture besides ensuring irrigation facilities,” Rathod said.

Farmers faced a plethora of problems during the Congress government, Rathod said, recalling the poor state of farming in Telangana in united Andhra Pradesh. Revanth is behaving like a Gajani despite the Congress’ failures, she said.

In another development, the minister alerted the district administration through teleconference to take precautionary measures to avoid any discomfort to the people due to torrential rain in the region. She directed the officials to stay put in their headquarters to deal with any emergency arising out of heavy rains.