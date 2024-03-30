Congress ends search; BRS begins

Warangal: It appears that the scramble for the Warangal Lok Sabha (SC Reserved) seat candidate is finally over for the Congress. Congress which has been dillydallying over finalising its candidate for Warangal LS seat seems to be satisfied with the BRS Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and his daughter Kavya joining the party fold.

It was a sort of musical chair between the Congress, the BJP and the BRS parties as they scouted for candidates. In the end, it was BRS that remained a pedestrian in the race as three of its potential candidates – Aroori Ramesh, Pasunuri Dayakar and Kadiyam Kavya – deserted it.

Initially, BRS didn’t show interest in renominating the sitting MP Pasunuri Dayakar. It prompted him to join the Congress. Aroori Ramesh left the party by the time the BRS zeroed in on his candidature. He is now in the election fray on BJP ticket. Finally, KCR said okay to Kadiyam Kavya. But she didn’t last long as she decided to quit the party along with her father Kadiyam Srihari.

Back to square one, the BRS started to explore a strong candidate. The speculation is rife that BRS is mulling over fielding the actor-turned-politician Babu Mohan who is now the chief of KA Paul’s Praja Shanti Party Telangana wing. It’s learnt that parleys are on between Babu Mohan and BRS leadership.

Meanwhile, speculation is also rife that former deputy chairman Thatikonda Rajaiah is likely to return to the BRS with his arch-rival Kadiyam Srihari leaving the party. Even though they had travelled together with the BRS for almost a decade, the duo was never in symphony.