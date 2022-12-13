Congress leader takes public interest issues to authorities

Warangal: More than politics, TPCC secretary Meesala Prakash who maintains a low profile is more interested in public interest issues by taking them to the notice of the authorities. His latest expose! A piece of land measuring 1,100 yards belonging to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is in the hands of private persons who are minting money by renting it to shops.

Prakash on Monday, lodged a complaint with the Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya during the grievance cell that the open plot (No 72 and 73) located at Laxmipuram (Girmajipet), opposite to Warangal bus station, worth around Rs 20 crore, was encroached upon by some influential persons.

Speaking to The Hans India, Prakash said that it's been three decades since that land was in the illegal possession of some persons. Some time ago, the GWMC officials removed the illegal constructions on the said land and put up a signboard stating that it was government land. However, after some time, the encroachers resumed their illegal activities by removing the signboard. Prakash said that he had taken the issue to the notice of the authorities twice but to no avail.

Even though the Congress district leadership didn't show much interest, Prakash staged a protest with his cadres recently demanding the State Government to take necessary measures to restore the pride of Ananta Laxmi Government Ayurvedic Medical College (ALGAMC) in Warangal when the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) cancelled the 63 in the first year BAMS for the 2022-23 academic year, citing lack of proper infrastructure and absence of teaching and non-teaching staff in the college.

Waterlogging has been a perennial problem whenever it rains in the GWMC limits and Prakash is always in the forefront to approach the administration seeking redressal. "I have no inhibition to approach the officials or people's representatives irrespective of party lines to find solutions to the civic issues faced by the people," Meesala Prakash said.

"Prakash who resides in Dayanand Colony, Warangal, is one of the most humble leaders who work for the society," senior Congress leader Kuchana Ravinder said.