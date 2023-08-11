CP Rema Rajeshwari launches Abhaya app for safety of women travellers

Peddapalli: As a part of maintaining law and order, especially for the protection of women, the Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari launched ‘Abhaya’ mobile application.

The CP said that this app with QR code for autos has been launched so that passengers, especially women, can travel safely with full protection under the jurisdiction of Ramagundam Police Commissionerate.

If auto drivers misleads the passengers, misbehaves, diverts the route, drove under the influence of alcohol, carried too many people in violation of the rules, driving rashly one can open the Abhay application on mobile phone and scan the QR code set by the Police department on the respective vehicles.

Immediately the live location of the vehicle the passenger is traveling in will reach the command control centre. Immediately the police personnel are alerted and trace the vehicle and inform the nearby police officers. They immediately reach there for the rescue of the passenger.

The applications will play a key role in curbing crimes. Due to the presence of this modern technological QR code, the drivers will be afraid to make a mistake and the passengers will also feel confident and reach their places safely. Steps will be taken to ensure that the QR code is properly used.

A QR code linked to the auto number along with the complete details of the vehicle driver is provided.